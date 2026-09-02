Jharsuguda SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra named among india’s 25 prominent police officers

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Jharsuguda: The ranking is done on the basis of the overall contribution of police inanti-Naxal ops, crime fighting, law and order situation, modernisation of policing, people engagement among other criteria.

Ragavendra is an Odisha cadre IPS of 2019 batch. He served as SDPO Balliguda and SP Nuapada before reachingJharsugudaSP.

As SP Nuapadahe neutralized16 Naxalsin coordination with Chhattisgarh Police through intelligence-driven operations at the border.

He had also been conferred with the Union Home Minister’s medal and DGP Disc.

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In his stint as Jharsuguda SP, he emphasized technology-driven policing, augmented CCTV surveillance and made crackdowns in digital and cyber crimes and action against organised crime and illegal weapons, narcotic drugs and financial crimes.

The district police have also implemented a QR-code-enabled smart auto tracking system to keep the safety of travelers.

In Fame India-Asia Post selection field, experience, leadership, crime control, law and order situation, citizen services, police modernization, innovations, and public trust considered.

Raghavendra dedicate the honour to the all fellow officers and ranks associated to him.