Jharsuguda Sizzles at 45.2°C as Severe Heatwave Grips Odisha, Watch

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Bhubaneswar: Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature in Odisha on Wednesday, touching 45.2°C at 2:30 PM, as a severe heatwave swept across the state.

Sambalpur also recorded 45°C, while Hirakud in the same district registered 44.8°C.Several other towns in western Odisha reeled under extreme heat, with Rourkela at 40.6°C and Keonjhar at 40.4°C.

Coastal areas were comparatively cooler, with Chandbali recording 37.6°C and Bhubaneswar 36.2°C.The intensity of the heat rose sharply through the day.

Jharsuguda had already hit 42.4°C by 11:30 AM today, higher than the 41°C recorded at the same time on yesterday. The IMD has forecast a further increase of 2–3°C in the coming days.

In view of the soaring temperatures, the Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and Sundargarh. A yellow alert is in force for the remaining 21 districts.

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Gusty winds and unbearable heat have made outdoor conditions miserable, with roads in many areas deserted since 9 AM. The heatwave has shown no signs of easing, and no respite is expected over the next five days.

Jharsuguda was the hottest city in the state on Tuesday as well, with 44.8°C. In total, 18 towns recorded temperatures above 40°C, including Bhubaneswar, which hit 40.1°C. Normal life has been disrupted as residents struggle to cope with the relentless heat.

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