Jharsuguda: Section officer of DHH nabbed by Odisha Vigilance

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Jharsuguda: The section officer of Jharsuguda District Headquarter Hospital has been nabbed by Odisha Vigilance while taking bribe or procession an application to attach GNM students at PHC/CHC level for practical training.

Today i.e on 22.04.2026, a short while ago, Anit Kumar Guru, Section Officer, O/o CDM & PHO, Jharsuguda has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and taking bribe Rs.2,500 from teacher of a GNM (General Nursing Midwifery) Training School of the district to process application for allowing GNM students at PHC/CHC level for practical training in the current session 2026-27.

Earlier, there were allegations that he was repeatedly harassing nursing schools of the district, demanding bribes to process such applications. When the teacher of the Training School requested Guru for attachment at PHC/CHC level for practical training of their students, the Section Officer allegedly demanded bribe Rs 2,500 from the teacher of the above School.

This irked the teacher, and unwilling to pay the demanded bribe, he alerted the vigilance authorities. Upon receiving the information, today a team of Odisha Vigilance nabbed Guru while taking the demanded bribe Rs 2,500. The entire tainted bribe money Rs.2,500 has been recovered from the possession of accused Guru and seized.

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Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations connected to Guru from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.02 dt.22.04.2026 U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation is in progress against the accused Guru, Section Officer, O/o CDMO, Jharsuguda. Detailed report follows.