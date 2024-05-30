Will Odisha turn Delhi? Temperature rises to 47 degree Celsius mark in Jharsuguda

Bhubaneswar: Will Odisha gradually turn to be Delhi when it comes to the prevailing heatwave conditions? The national Capital city witnessed 52.3 degrees Celsius on Wednesday while Odisha’s Jharsuguda reported 47 degree Celsius today.

According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with 47 degree Celsius, Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of this summer season in Odisha.

As per the data of the IMD, temperature crossed 45-degrees in 9 places of the State. They are Jharsuguda ( 47), Titilagarh (46.5), Bargarh (46.3), Sambalpur (46.2), Sonepur (45.6), Malkangiri (45.6), Bhawanipatna (45.5), Balangir (45.3), Hirakud (45.2).

The highest ever temperature of Jharsuguda during the month of May was witnessed on May 28, 1998 when the mercury had risen to 48 degrees, informed the weather department adding that today’s temperature was the sixth joint highest temperature of Jharsuguda reported in the month of May.

Meanwhile the weather department has issued yellow warning for heat wave condition for the next two days i.e May 31 and June 1.

Heat wave condition is very likely to prevail in the districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada and Nabarangpur. Besides, warm night conditions are also very likely to prevail over the districts of Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Kandhamal, Balangir, Kalahandi, and Jharsuguda.

Besides, hot and humid weather conditions very likely over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Khordha, Nayagarh, Puri, Ganjam and Gajapati.

However, the weather department also predicted that thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Sonepur, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur on May 31.

Similarly, thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph likely at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Angul and Dhenkanal on June 1.