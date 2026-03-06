 Jharsuguda records 39.6°C, becomes hottest place in Odisha

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Jharsuguda has recorded a new heat record as temperatures continue to rise across Odisha. In the last 24 hours, Jharsuguda registered a maximum temperature of 39.6°C, the highest in the region and the hottest in the country during this period.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted that there will be no significant change in temperature across the state for the next five days, though hot weather conditions are likely to continue.

However, weather conditions are expected to change in North Odisha by March 8, with the possibility of rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder.

According to the forecast, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda may experience rain with lightning and thunder on March 8.

Similarly, on March 9, districts including Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning.

The Meteorological Department has also warned that winds may blow at speeds of 30-40 kmph in several areas during this period.

