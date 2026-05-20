Jharsuguda Police launches QR-code enabled ‘smart auto tracking’ under Operation Netra

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Jharsuguda: Jharsuguda Police has introduced ‘Operation Netra,’ a tech-driven Smart Auto Tracking System to modernize urban transit and ensure safer public transport.

Under the Operation Netra,’ all registered auto-rickshaws will display unique, passenger-accessible QR codes containing verified driver details.

Passengers can scan the code to instantly report emergencies, file complaints, or log lost belongings directly with the police in real-time.

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The move reinforces a citizen-friendly, technology-first approach prioritizing public welfare and passenger security.

The key advantages of introducing the QR-code enabled ‘smart auto tracking’ is the real-time tracking, safe for women, tourists and late commuters. This apart, it takes direct SOS link to police to ensure immediate assistance.

The new services will also help police to track misplaced items and recover them swiftly. The drivers will also not be able to overcharge, deviate and misbehave with the passengers.