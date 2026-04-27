Jharsuguda hottest at 44.7, nine other places sizzled at 43°C

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Bhubaneswar: As predicted by the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scorching heatwave conditions continued to prevail in Odisha, especially in the Western parts of the state as Jharsuguda turned out to be the hottest place at 44.7 while nine other places sizzled at 43°C.

This is the third consecutive day that Jharsuguda recorded the highest temperature of the day. Yesterday and day before yesterday day the mercury in Jharsuguda had soared to 44.8°C and 44.1°C respectively.

Following are the nine other places where the temperature rose to and above the 43 degree Celsius mark today.

Bargarh: 43.9°C Boudh: 43.5°C Bolangir: 43.3°C Nuapada: 43.2°C Sambalpur: 43.2°C Rourkela: 43.0°C Titlagarh: 43.0°C Sundargarh: 43.0°C Hirakud: 43.0 °C

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Likewise, the mercury crossed 42°C in the following four other locations of the state:

Sonepur 42.8°C Talcher 42.6°C Angul 42.3°C Bhawanipatna 42.2°C

Meanwhile, the weather department has predicted that the maximum temperature will fall by 2-4°C as the state is expected to witness rainfall from tomorrow onwards.