Jharsuguda Encounter: Two Accused in Belpahar Student Murder Case Injured in Police Firing

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Jharsuguda: At least two hardcore criminals accused in the Belpahar student murder case were injured in police firing in Jharsuguda district on Tuesday night.

The injured have been identified as Sunil Mahanand and Chand Banchor. Both sustained bullet injuries in the thigh and are undergoing treatment at the District Headquarters Hospital, Belpahar IIC said.

According to police, Sunil and Chand were the main accused in Monday’s murder of college student Rahul Mahata near the Belpahar railway gate. In that incident, Rahul was killed and another student, Akash Sahu, was critically injured after an altercation following a vehicle collision in Gandhinagar.

Reports state that Rahul and Akash were on a two-wheeler when it collided with a car carrying the accused. The accused, including Chand Banchor and a third person, Babu Banchor, allegedly attacked the students with sharp weapons. Rahul died on the spot while Akash was hospitalised in critical condition.

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Following the murder, the three accused absconded. Police conducted raids at multiple locations and tracked down Sunil Mahanand and Chand Banchor.

When police moved to arrest them, the accused allegedly opened fire and shot four rounds at the team. In retaliatory firing for self-defence, police shot both accused in the thigh, the IIC confirmed.

Police said both Sunil Mahanand and Chand Banchor are habitual offenders with multiple cases registered against them in Sambalpur and Burla police stations.