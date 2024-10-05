Jharsuguda: Amin, Kirmira Tehsil trapped by Odisha Vigilance

Jharsuguda: Amin of Kirmira Tehsil in Jharsuguda district of Odisha was trapped by the sleuths of Odisha Vigilance on Saturday when he was accepting bribe of Rs. 15,000.

The accused Amin has been identified as Bhaskar Meher.

As per reports, today, a short while ago, Bhaskar Meher, Amin, at office of the Tahasildar, Kirmira in Jharsuguda district has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.15,000/-( Rupees Fifteen Thousand) from a Complainant for submission of field verification report in respect of his plot to get the ROR ( Land Patta) in his favour.

Accused Meher was demanding the bribe from the complainant on the plea of wrong map of the plot attached with the sale deed. The entire tainted bribe money Rs.15, 000/- has been recovered from the possession of accused Meher, Amin and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Meher from DA angle.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance PS Case No.13 dtd.04.10.2024, U/s.7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against the accused Meher, Amin.