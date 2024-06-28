Jharsuguda: 3 women go clothe less, jump from rooftop, sorcery suspected

Jharsuguda: In a bizarre incident as many as three women reportedly went clothe less and jumped from the rooftop. The incident took place in Jharsuguda district of Odisha on Friday. The reason of the unusual behaviour of the three women has been suspected to be sorcery. The incident took place in the Gual pada of Jharsuguda town.

As per reports, the three women jumped from the rooftop and sustained critical injury. They were found in clothe less condition after falling from the rooftop.

The locals then informed Police. Police with the help of the locals rescued the three women and sent them to the hospital for treatment.

It has been learnt that yesterday the locals had heard about sorcery being practised in a house. Later, three women of the house (where the sorcery sound had been heard) were found fallen on the ground while there were completely clothe less.

The treatment of the three women is going on in the District Head quarter hospital of Jharsuguda.

Though sorcery has been suspected to be the reason of the 3 women jumping from the rooftop, the real reason of this unusual behaviour by the women is yet to be established.

