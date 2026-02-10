Jewelry worth more than Rs 1 crore looted in Odisha’s Balsore district, watch

Advertisement

Soro: Jewellery worth more than Rs 1 crore have been looted from a jewellery shop in Balsore district of Odisha yesterday night. The loot took place at the Nilamani Jewellers in the Phata Arjuna Chhaka in Kesharipur area under Soro police station limits.

As per Rajendra Sahu, the owner of Nilamani Jewelry Shop, he closed the shop last night and went home. However, today, when a few nearby shopkeepers went to their shops in the morning they saw that the wall of Nilamani Jewelers had been broken. Accordingly, they informed Rajendra, the owner of the shop. It could be seen that the miscreants had vandalized the wall with the help of an electric cutter.

Later, the owner Rajendra filed a complaint at Soro police station in this regard. In the complaint hew claimed that that 500 grams of gold jewellery, 5 kg of silver jewellery and Rs 10,000 in cash were looted from the shop.

After getting the complaint, Soro police reached the spot and started investigation. The scientific team has also reached the spot, informed the Police IIC.

