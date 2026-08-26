Jewellery trader attacked and looted of gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs in Mayurbhanj

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Mayurbhanj: A group of masked miscreants allegedly attacked a jewellery trader with a plastic pipe and looted gold and silver ornaments worth lakhs of rupees in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha on Wednesday.

The robbery allegedly took place in Simagadia area under Khunta police station limits. According to sources, the businessman was returning after attending a local market when four masked robbers allegedly intercepted him on the way and tried to rob him of the jewellery and cash he was carrying.

The victim, Mihir Rana, reportedly resisted the robbery, after which the miscreants attacked him with plastic pipes. He sustained critical injuries due to the assault.

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and looted gold and silver jewellery at the Bholagadia weekly market when the incident occurred near Simgadia chhak.

The accused allegedly took away gold and silver ornaments worth of lakhs of rupees from Mihir Rana before escaping the spot. The exact value of the stolen jewellery is yet to be confirmed.

On receiving the information, Khunta police reached the spot and is currently investigation the incident.