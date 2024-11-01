Jewellery shop owner dies in Odisha post GST raid on shop on Diwali

Jeypore: In a shocking incident, a jewellery shop owner in Odisha died allegedly due to stress due to a GST raid on his shop on the day of Diwali. It has been alleged that due to the stress, the man died in his sleep.

The man identified as Harprasad died. His mother and wife repeatedly tried to wake him upbt he did nao repond hence he was taken to the hospital. He was taken to the hospital. where he was declared dead by the doctors.

Hariprasad had told his family members that he was scared and stressed and that the CTGST squad had searched for six to seven hours. His brother also added that his brother was very stressed and affected. A search was also made in the shop of his brother, reports added.

But further his brother added that the deceased was worried that people would shame him. the stress was too tough for him to handle and he breathed his last the businessman’s brother added. GST officer Akshay Mishra expressed regret over the incident and responded by saying that the investigation was done on the orders of the department.