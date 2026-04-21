JEE main results out: Bhavesh Patra tops Odisha with AIR 13

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Bhubaneswar: The results of the JEE Main have been announced, bringing pride to Odisha. Bhavesh Patra has emerged as the state topper, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) 13.

Bhavesh also scored a perfect 100 percentile in the exam. Sharing his preparation strategy, he revealed that he studied for 8 to 10 hours daily and strongly advised students to stay away from social media distractions. He now aims to appear for JEE Advanced for further success.

Following him, Sakshsingh Patra secured the second position in Odisha with AIR 225, while Aryasman Pradhan stood third in the state with AIR 563.

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Meanwhile, last year’s All India topper, Om Prakash Behera, had brought national recognition to Odisha by securing AIR 1 in the April session of JEE Main 2025. Born on January 12, 2008, in Bhubaneswar, Om Prakash became an inspiration for lakhs of students across the country through his dedication and hard work.

This year’s results once again highlight Odisha’s growing presence in national-level competitive exams, setting new benchmarks for aspiring students.

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