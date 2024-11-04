JE arrested for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Kandhamal

Kandhamal: The vigilance sleuths arrested a junior engineer for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 10,000 in Phiringia block under Kandhamal district this morning.

The official has been identified as Ashok Padhy. He was caught while demanding and accepting bribe at his government residence on Monday morning.

According to the information, he had demanded bribe from a contractor for giving a nod to his bill. The entire bribe money has been seized from his possession.

On the other hand simultaneous raids are being carried out at two locations to find out assets disproportionate to his source of income. More information awaited.

