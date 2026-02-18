Jaydev Vihar-Nandankanan road work to commence from April: Law Minister

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Work will start on Jaydev Bihar-Nandankanan road from April. Odisha will adopt Chandigarh style. This information has been given by the Minister of Works Prithviraj Harichandan.

During the construction of Jaydev Bihar-Nandankanan road, a service road will be built along the main road. Local people will travel on the service road. The tender process for this project will be completed by 25th of this month. Work will start from April.

Work will be done in Chandigarh style. Recently, the Minister of Works Prithviraj Harichandan visited Chandigarh. After seeing that road, Odisha has adopted it in Bhubaneswar.

Advertisement

The main road in Chandigarh is mostly traffic-free. Since the service road is connected to the main road, it is traffic-free. Local people travel on the service road. Very few people come to the main road. During the construction of Jayadeva Bihar Nandankanan Road, a service road will be built along the main road.

Watch the video: