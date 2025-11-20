Jay Dholakia takes oath as Nuapada MLA in Odisha Assembly

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: Jay Dholakia, the newly elected MLA from Nuapada took the oath of office at the Odisha Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Speaker Surama Padhy administered the oath to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator.

Dholakia’s mother, wife along with senior leaders of BJP were present during the oath taking ceremony.

Advertisement

The bypoll was necessitated by the untimely demise of former BJD MLA Rajendra Dholakia earlier this year. The by-election was held on November 11, and Dholakia emerged victorious with a significant lead by a margin of over 83,000 votes on November 24.

The voting for the Nuapada bypoll was conducted on November 11, and 83.45 per cent voter turnout was recorded. Out of 2,54,497 registered voters, 2,12,380, including 1,03,817 men, 1,08,563 women, and five transgenders exercised their franchise across 358 polling booths.