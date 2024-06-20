Jaundice terror in Sambalpur of Odisha, 22 test positive

Sambalpur: Jaundice terror has gripped Sambalpur district of Odisha. A total of 22 people from a particular area have been diagnosed with the disease. After surveillance, it is feared that the number of infected people may increase in the entire metropolitan area. After it became clear that Jaundice was spreading, the health department took immediate action.

All the infected have been examined and given medicines. Health workers have gone to different places and alerted the people. Water samples were collected from Gupchup (panipuri) and popsicles sold on the roadside. One type of jaundice is evident from the sample. About 22 people have been affected with jaundice in the areas of Kukharpada, Shalia Bagicha and Pension Pada under Sambalpur Metropolitan Corporation. The district health department went to the place and started an investigation. The situation is now under control.

There are some common symptoms of jaundice. Among them, the skin and internal organs become yellow, stomach pain, upset stomach, vomiting, cough, fatigue, bloating. This disease can be caused by many things such as viral infection, liver disease, sore throat, alcohol or other bacterial infection. If such symptoms appear, it is important to take medicine as per the doctor’s advice.