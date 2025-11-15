Jaundice scare grips Cuttack city, over 20 people infected

Advertisement

Cuttack: A jaundice outbreak has gripped Cuttack city and has now raised an alarming situation, especially in Brahmin Sahi, a lane in Kadam-E- Rasool under Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area.

Over twenty cases of Jaundice were reported from the area on Saturday.

Advertisement

The prime cause has been attributed to consumption of contaminated drinking water due to leakage in water supply pipelines which have been laid close to drains.

Its been a month, Cuttack is witnessing an alarming spread of Jaundice. Now the civic body have started cleaning the drain and even the CMC health department has visited the affected areas, says locals.