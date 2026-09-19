Jaundice scare at Rabadi Girls’ high school, over 20 students affected

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Rayagada: More than 20 students at Rabadi Girls’ High School have reportedly been affected by jaundice, prompting around 60 to leave the hostel.

A jaundice scare had first hit the school with several students showing symptoms.

In the meantime, as concerns mounted about the transmission of the disease, nearly 60 students vacated the hostel.

Another student, who was reported to be in a critical condition, was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Brahmapur, for treatment.

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Due to the reported cases, the Health Department has initiated medical management and monitoring at the school hostel.

Health officials are attending to the affected students and assessing the situation.

Further details regarding the source of the outbreak and the health condition of the affected students are awaited.