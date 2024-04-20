Jaundice in college in Odisha’s Keonjhar, 28 engineering students affected

Keonjhar: Jaundice panic has gripped in Keonjhar Degree Engineering College hostel 28 students of the hostel are affected by jaundice.

According to reports, the medical team reached the hostel and examined the health of 12 students. The District Chief Medical Officer (CDMO) said that drinking water samples were collected and the situation was monitored.

A medical team from the district headquarter hospital (DHH) was sent yesterday after receiving information from the college authorities that 28 students of a dormitory were suffering from jaundice.

But 16 of the infected students left for home while 12 of them had their blood tested. They were given the necessary treatment after which they were found to have jaundice. The water samples of the hostel have been collected and sent for testing.