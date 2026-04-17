Jatra actor Rudra Narayan Mishra turns critical after truck hit his car in Bhadrak, watch

Advertisement

Bhadrak: In a tragic incident, Jatra actor Rudra Narayan Mishra is in critical condition after a truck hit his car late last night in Bhadrak district. The accident took place near Nalang Court Chhak on National Highway 16.

According to reports, Mishra, an actor with the Dhauli Gananatya Jatra party, was returning to his home in Bhubaneswar after a performance. He had parked his car on the roadside near Nalang Court Chhak and fallen asleep inside.

While the vehicle was stationary, a speeding truck rammed into it from behind. Accordingly, Mishra sustained critical injuries.

On receiving information, rural police rushed to the spot, rescued the actor, and admitted him to Bhadrak District Headquarters Hospital.

He has suffered injuries to his hand, neck, and other parts of his body.

Advertisement

Police have detained the truck and the driver involved in the accident.

Mishra’s Jatra troupe has been performing recently near Peerhat in Bhadrak.

Watch the video here: