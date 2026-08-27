Jatra actor Piyush Tripathy collapses on stage in Debagada

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Debagada: Jatra actor Piyush Tripathy collapsed on stage after experiencing dizziness during a performance in Basupali village of Barkote block in Debagada district of Odisha on Thursday evening.

As per reports, the incident occured when Piyush, as part of the Jatra team Singhabahini, was performing the play ‘Ada’. During the performance, he suddenly felt dizzy on the stage and collapsed.

Following which, he was rushed to Barkote hospital for treatment. He has been admitted to the hospital late last night.

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His health condition is not immediately known, further details are awaited.

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