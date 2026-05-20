japanese consul general meets odisha cm

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Bhubaneswar: Consul General of Japan in Kolkata Ishikawa Yoshihisa today met Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at Lok Seva Bhawan and discussed various issues to enhance partnership between Japan and Odisha.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Majhi highly appreciated Japan for its support in various development projects of Odisha and for its growing trade relations. The Chief Minister expressed hope that Japan will invest more in Odisha in the coming days and play a major role in the industrialization process of Odisha.

Consul General Ishikawa highlighted the historical, artistic, heritage and cultural ties between Japan and Odisha. He said that Japan is always ready to cooperate in the social and economic development efforts of Odisha.

As per the decision of the meeting, there will be a partnership between a Japanese state ‘Tottori Prefecture’ and Odisha. Both the states will work as ‘Sister States’. High-level delegations from both the states will visit each other’s states in the coming days. Later, the Chief Minister of Odisha and the Governor of Tottori will declare the partnership.

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In addition, there was a discussion on how the youth of Odisha can get more jobs in Japan. As per the decision of the meeting, Japanese recruitment agencies will work in Odisha in the coming days. These agencies will provide cooperation so that the youth of Odisha can get jobs in Japan in greater numbers.

Apart from this, the meeting decided to further strengthen the existing relations between Japan and Odisha in the fields of trade, investment, technology and tourism. It was discussed in the meeting that the scenic circuits and other natural places of Odisha will play an important role in the tourism sector. In addition, discussions were held on partnership in the field of education.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary (Industry) Hemant Sharma and Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Saswata Mishra.