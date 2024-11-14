Janjatiya Gaurab Divas to be celebrated in Bhubaneswar, PM Modi to address

Bhubaneswar: The State-level Janjatiya Gaurav Divas will be celebrated at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar tomorrow to honour the crucial contributions of tribal communities in nation’s building and development, especially India’s freedom struggle.

As per schedule, the special Janjatiya Gaurab Divas celebration will be held at 10 AM tomorrow during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy Shripad Yesso Naik and others will take part.

The dignitaries including the Prime Minister and Chief Minister will address the public at the function.

Notably, the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated every year on November 15 to honor the contributions of these communities, especially in India’s freedom struggle. The day marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a tribal leader and freedom fighter, whose legacy continues to inspire. This occasion highlights the important role of tribal groups in preserving India’s heritage and advancing its progress.