Jan Seva Kendra owner shot dead during robbery in Kendujhar

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Patna: A Jan Seva Kendra owner was shot and robbed by unidentified miscreants in Kendujhar district.

The victim identified Trilochan Mahanta, who ran a Jan Seva Kendra near Kendeipashi under Patna police limits, was attacked on Monday night.

The miscreants allegedly opened fire at him and fled with cash. Mahanta was rushed to Dharanidhar Medical College and Hospital in a critical condition.

However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

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Patna police have launched an investigation into the incident. The exact amount looted and details about the attackers are yet to be ascertained.

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