Jalaput Dam opens 6 sluice gates due to flooding in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: As many as six gates of Jalaput Dam have been opened for the first time this year after three days of heavy rain, said reports on Monday. While the capacity of Jalaput dam is 2750 feet, the water level had reached 2749.45. 23 thousand cusecs of water is released through the spillway and the main dam due to flooding in Malkangiri.

Four gates of Machkund dam have been opened. The gates have been opened after the water level in the reservoir has risen and touched the danger mark, said reliable reports on Monday.

The dam capacity is 25 and 90 feet and now the water level has reached 25 and 86 feet. Water has intruded into Unit No. 2 of Machkund Power Project. Water has been drained by using motors.

The project official informed that the power generation will be stopped if the water level in the reservoir increases. On the other hand, after the opening of the Jalaput Dam, the residents of the area are afraid to travel due to the fear of washing away the temporary iron bridge connecting the Andhra-Odisha border.

Also Read: Man Becomes Critical After Being Electrocuted In Machkund Hydroelectric Project