Jalaka river crosses danger mark in Balasore of Odisha

Balasore: The water level of Jalaka river has crossed the danger mark in Mathani village of Balasore district in Odisha. On Monday, due to the increase in the water level of the river, there is a threat of flood to the people along the river.

The danger signal was triggered. At Mathani under Basta block, the danger level is 6.50 meters while it has increased to 6.71 meters by 9 am. The rise in water level in Jalaka is due to incessant and heavy rainfall in the upper catchment area in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha.

Due to weak river embankments at several areas, the people residing in riverside areas are afraid of the threat of flood. Heavy rainfall in Suliapada, Morada, Chitrada, and Rasagobindapur has led to the increase in water level of the river.

North Odisha is fine in the rain. Jalka is blooming due to low pressure rainfall. A 5-feet breach in embankment has formed on the road in Baungshadiha village of Sabhanandpur Panchayat under Basta block. Communication has been disrupted in the villages. Similarly in Mayurbhanj district, the water level is gradually increasing due to continuous rain.