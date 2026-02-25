Jajpur: Youth killed elderly man while learning driving

Advertisement

Jajapur: In Jajapur district of Odisha, a tragic incident occurred while learning to drive. A car ran over an elderly man, resulting in his death on the spot.

The accident took place in Darakundi village under Kuakhia police station in Jajapur district. The deceased has been identified as Raghunath Dhala.

Following the incident, tension gripped the village. As the local residents saw this they detained two youths. Police reached the scene and are attempting to calm the situation.

According to reports, two young men were learning to drive on the village road this morning. Raghunath was sitting in front of his house when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran over him.