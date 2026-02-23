Jajpur: Youth dies, another turns critical after bike hits parked Hyva

Advertisement

Jajpur: A youth died while another turned critical after their bike hit a parked Hyva truck in Jajpur district of Odisha yesterday late at night. The accident took place near Kurikana on the Barada-Turang road under Jenapur police station limits.

The deceased youth has been identified as Chintu Rout of Jhatiapada village.

As per the information, two youths were travelling on a bike. Near Kurikana the rider lost control on the handle and hit the bike on the rear side of a Hyva truck that had been parked on the roadside after getting breaking down.

Following the accident, the locals rescued the two youths and rushed them to the Badachana hospital in critical condition. However, the doctors there declared one of them dead.

After getting information, Jenapur police reached the spot and initiated investigation of the incident.

The locals have raised concern as reportedly three people have lost their lives in road accidents in the last three months in this area due to heavy traffic.