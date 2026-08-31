Jajpur: Woman dies after bike plunges into Dudhdei Nala, Watch

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Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a woman reportedly died after a motorcycle carrying her family plunged into the Dudhdei Nala near Shiva Chhak under Jajpur Sadar police limits in Jajpur district of Odisha late Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Sandhyarani Ojha, a resident of Rudrapur village. She was travelling on the motorcycle with her husband, Satyabrata Ojha, and their three-year-old son.

According to reports, the family was crossing the bridge over Dudhdei Nala when the rider reportedly lost balance and hence the bike fell into the canal along with the riders.

Sandhyarani sustained critical injuries and died in the accident. Her husband Satyabrata and their three-year-old son narrowly escaped and were rescued. They were subsequently admitted to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment.

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After getting alerted an ODRAF team reached the spot and recovered the motorcycle from the canal. Jajpur Sadar police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Local residents have raised concerns over the narrow condition of the bridge over Dudhdei Nala, alleging that accidents frequently occur on the stretch due to its inadequate width.

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