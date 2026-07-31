Jajpur: Wedding procession in bhut-bhuti amid flood situation in Odisha, watch

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Jajpur: Even flood situations could not stop a wedding procession in Similia village of Jajpur district in Odisha. With road connectivity completely cut off due to flood water, the wedding procession or baraat made a unique entry on a bhut bhuti — a makeshift boat — and the visuals have now gone viral on social media.

According to locals, the wedding date and auspicious time had been fixed much earlier. But due to heavy rain and floods, Similia village lost all road access. Despite the problems, the family decided to go ahead with the ceremony.

On the day of the wedding, instead of cars, the groom’s procession had to travel through waist-deep flood water. The baraat was seen crossing the submerged stretch on a bhut bhuti, attracting huge attention from villagers.

Children were seen enjoying the ride, while elders managed the difficult journey. “There is a lot of hardship, but the enthusiasm for the wedding did not reduce. In this situation, the wedding will be a memorable experience for life,” said a local.

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The bypass road in the area is also facing problems due to waterlogging. Residents said they are facing severe difficulties in daily travel.

Watch the video here: