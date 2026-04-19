Jajpur Tehsildar attack case : Seven people arrested, 6 tractors and 2 JCB seized

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Jajpur: The Odisha police have arrested seven persons in an attempt to murder the Tehsildar of Vyasanagar in Jajpur district during a raid on illegal mining activities.

The incident took place near Mina Bazar Chhak under Korei police limits on Saturday when Tehsildar Prasant Kumar Panda had gone to conduct a raid on the illegal extraction of minor minerals. During the raid, the miscreants ran him over with tractor and he sustained serious injuries on his leg.

He was immediately shifted to Korei medical for treatment. After his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to SCB Medical and Hospital, Cuttack. His health condition is currently stable.

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The police have arrested seven accused persons, including the tractor driver and the vehicle owner involved in the incident. As part of the crackdown, authorities also seized six tractors and two JCB machines allegedly used for illegal mining activities.

Police have intensified the investigation and are now probing the larger network behind the illegal mining operation.

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