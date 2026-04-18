Jajpur: Tahasildar critical after being rammed by tractor in alleged attempt to murder, watch

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Jajpur: Byasnagar Tahsildar Prashant Kumar Panda was seriously injured on Friday after miscreants allegedly rammed him with a tractor while he was investigating an illegal mining case in Jajpur district, Odisha.

The incident took place near Meena Bazaar Chhak under Korei police station limits.

According to reports, some miscreants were illegally excavating soil by digging a pond near Minabazar Chhak under the Tahsildar’s jurisdiction.

When Panda reached the spot to stop the illegal land theft, the accused allegedly attempted to kill him by trying to crush him under the wheels of a tractor.

The Tahsildar sustained serious injuries and was rescued and admitted to the Korei Community Health Centre. His condition is reported to be critical.

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On receiving information, Korei police reached the spot and started an investigation.

The attack on a senior revenue official has raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in the district.

Police said efforts are on to identify and nab the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Watch the video here: