Jajpur: Schools to remain shut as 5th flood in Baitarani hits district, Watch

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Jajpur: Schools in the flood affected areas of Jajpur district to remain shut today as 5th flood in Baitarani hits the district.

The Baitarani River is in spate for the fifth time this season, with floodwater flowing above the danger level at multiple points in Jajpur district.

At Akhuapada, the danger level is 18.33 meters, while the river is currently flowing at 18.75 meters. The water level is also above the danger mark at Ballavighat and Dasarathpur.

Jajpur and Dasarathpur blocks have been worst hit. In Dasarathpur alone, 19 panchayats remain waterlogged. At Dovabil Patana in Dasarathpur, floodwater has again entered the village through a breach created during the previous flood. Streets are once again inundated.

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Many families are still taking shelter on embankments, while others are staying in relief shelters or on rooftops. Besides houses, farmland has also been completely destroyed in the deluge. The water level in the Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers is gradually receding, but low-lying areas of Bari, Binjharpur and Rasulpur blocks continue to remain submerged.

In view of the situation, the district administration has announced closure of all schools today in the flood-hit areas. All schools in Bari, Binjharpur, Dasarathpur and Jajpur blocks will remain closed. Schools in affected areas of other blocks will also stay shut.

Relief and rescue operations are ongoing in the worst affected pockets.

Also read: Sundargarh schools closed on August 19 due to heavy rain