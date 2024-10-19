Jajpur: RI of Balarampur circle trapped by Odisha Vigilance

Jajpur: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials, Odisha Vigilance on Saturday trapped the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Balarampur Circle in Jajpur district. The Vigilance sleuths apprehended him while he was accepting bribe of Rs 10 thousand.

The accused has been identified as Sushanta Ku Swain.

As per reports, today the RI, Balarmpur Circle with additional charge of Rekhadeipur Circle under Dharmasala Tahasil, Dist- Jajpur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.10,000/- from a Complainant to submit verification report after collection of land rent in SIKKIM Land case like mutation case.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from exclusive possession of Swain, RI.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at two locations of Swain, RI from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS Case no 31/2024 U/s-7PC (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Swain, RI. Detailed report follows.