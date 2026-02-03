Jajpur: President Droupadi Murmu performs Pindaan in Navigaya

Advertisement

Jajpur: President Droupadi Murmu visited Jajpur district in Odisha today. She visited the famous Goddess Biraja temple and sought blessings.

Later, after performing puja at the temple, President Droupadi Murmu performed Pinda daan at Navigaya.

According to reports, in the presence of 16 Brahmins and 32 servitors, President Droupadi Murmu had darshan of Goddess Maa Biraja, performed puja, and also performed Pindadaan in Navigaya.

This is the first time the President has done this during her visit to Jajpur.

As many as 20 platoons of security forces have been deployed in the town for the President’s visit.