Jajpur: Passenger bus overturns, over 30 injured

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Jajpur: Over 30 passengers were injured after the private bus on which they were traveling overturned near Kadhei Chhaka under Badachana police station limits area in Jajpur district today.

The private bus named ‘Jasoda’ (OD 01 T4445) overturned on the National Highway-16 at around 12.30 PM after the driver of the vehicle lost control over it while going to Baleshwar from Bhubaneswar.

More than 50 passengers were travelling in the bus, of which more than 30 including some children and women were injured.

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On receiving information about the accident, the Badachana police reached the spot and rescued the injured persons with the help of some commuters and local residents.

All the injured persons were admitted at Badachana Hospital for treatment. Apart from ambulances, many other vehicles including police jeep were used to shift them immediately to the health centre.

Soon after the accident, vehicular movement on the national highway was disrupted for some time with several vehicles stranded on the route. However, police removed the ill-fated bus from the road following which normal vehicular movement between Baleshwar and Bhubaneswar resumed.