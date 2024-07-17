Jajpur: Man awarded life imprisonment for raping minor girl, another gets 20 years RI for same offence

Jajpur: Jajpur Additional District & Sessions Judge (POCSO) Court today convicted a man in a minor girl rape case took place in 2022 and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on Sambhunath Mallik, a resident of Jajpur police station limits. However, he will be in the jail for another 16 months if fails to pay the fine.

Apart from sentencing Mallik based on depositions recorded by 18 witnesses, the court directed the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the rape survivor.

Mallik had raped the minor girl while she had gone to his betel shop.

Likewise, the Jajpur Special POCSO Court convicted one Nirmal Mallik, a resident of Mangalpur police limits in Jajpur district, in a minor girl rape case and awarded him 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The court, which convicted him based on statements recorded by six witnesses, also imposed a fine of Rs 1000 on him saying in default to pay the fine, he has to undergo imprisonment for two more months.

The District Legal Services Authority was also asked to pay a compensation of Rs 7 lakh to the rape survivor.

Mallik had raped the girl in 2021 after finding her alone while she had gone to attend nature’s call.