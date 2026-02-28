Jajpur: Maa Budhi Bhalukandi temple inaugurated

Advertisement

Jajpur: Maa Budhi Bhalukandi temple has been inaugurated in Jajpur district of Odisha. Maa Budhi Bhalukandi is the village deity of Bilipada village in Rasulpur block of the district.

On the first day of this 6-day temple inauguration festival, Ratnamuda, Nyabhas and saplings were planted. On the second day, Kalash Yatra, Vedas recitation, Guru Puja, Surya Puja etc. were held, while on the third day, Kalash Chakra, Flag installation and a great bath of the Goddess were performed.

Later, after the Maa’s ‘Prana Pratistha’, the Goddess was established on her throne in the temple.



People including women, elderly persons and children from Bilipada, Bahadlapur, Chintapali and Sharifabad villages participated in this temple inauguration and sought the blessings of the mother Goddess. Cultural programs were organized every evening.

Minister Pradeep Balasamant, Korei MLA and actor Akash Das Nayak, social worker Minti Sahu were the chief guests in this spiritual ceremony. They said that it is possible to build a healthy society through spiritual path by seeking the blessings of Maa and getting the blessings of Maa.