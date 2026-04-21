Jajpur: Headmaster suspended for putting stinging nettle ‘Bichhuati’ in students’ pants as punishment

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Jajpur: A headmaster has been suspended for allegedly putting stinging nettle (Bichhuati) in the pants of a few students as punishment.

The incident took place recently at Kaliapani Sarubila School in Sukinda Block of Jajpur district, Odisha.

As per reports, the Sukinda Block Education Officer has suspended the headmaster, identified as Basudev Dehuri. On April 17, the headmaster allegedly put twigs of stinging nettle (Bichhuati) inside the pants of a few students to punish them. However, more than 10 students suffered severe itching and rashes due to this.

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After learning about the incident, parents staged a protest in front of the school gate, demanding justice.

Although the headmaster admitted his guilt and submitted a written apology promising not to repeat such an act in future, and the matter was initially resolved, the incident drew widespread condemnation. There were demands for strict disciplinary action against the accused teacher.

Following this, the Sukinda Block Education Officer took disciplinary action and suspended the accused headmaster today.