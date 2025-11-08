Jajpur: Family, relatives stage protest at hospital claiming death of woman due to faulty surgery

Advertisement

Jajpur: The family members, relatives and other villagers staged a protest at the hospital gate in Jajpur district of Odisha seeking justice for a woman who was allegedly died due to faulty surgery. The protest took place at the gate of the Community Health Centre (CHC), Madhuban in the district.

The deceased woman has been identified as Mamata, wife of Ashwani Malik of Kandsara village under Kuakhia police station in Jajpur district.

As per information, Mamata was admitted to Madhuban Community Health Center yesterday for family planning surgery. After the surgery, her condition worsened and she was advised to be taken to Cuttack. Accordingly, she was being shifted to the SCB Medical. However, she died on the way to Cuttack.

Following her death, the family and relatives protested in front of the hospital gate today by keeping the body there to seek justice.

They blamed the inexperienced doctor and Asha Didi for the incident.

The family has filed a complaint in this regard at Kuakhia police station. On receiving information, Kuakhia police reached the spot and started an investigation.