Jajpur: Ex-Junior Clerk of office of Drugs Inspector convicted in bribery case, gets 4 years rigorous imprisonment

Jajpur: Sarat Kumar Rout, the ex-Junior Clerk of the office of Drugs Inspector in Jajpur Road (dismissed form service), who was charge sheeted by Odisha Vigilance in a bribery case has been convicted and awarded four years rigorous imprisonment by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar today.

Rout was charge sheeted in a case U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d)/7 PC Act, 1988 for demanding and taking bribe of Rs 6,000 from a complainant for issuance of Drugs license in his favour, was convicted the court and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for a period of 4 years and fine. Further he was sent to jail custody to serve his sentence.

Sushil Ekka, Ex-Inspector, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar Division, at present DSP, Vigilance, Cuttack Division had investigated the case and Salila Kumar Pradhan & Biswa Ranjan Rout, Special Public Persecutor and Soumitra Ghosh, APP, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar jointly conducted the case on behalf of the prosecution.

