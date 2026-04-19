Jajpur: Drunk headmaster accused of torturing students, over 10 injured

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Jajpur: A shocking incident has surfaced from a school in Sukinda block of Odisha’s Jajpur district, where a headmaster has been accused of severe misconduct and physical abuse of students.

The incident was reported from Saruabil Upper Primary School under the Kalinganagar area. According to allegations, headmaster Basudev Dehuri, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, inserted stinging plant stems into the pants of students as a form of punishment, leaving more than 10 children in severe pain and distress.

The accused teacher was already facing multiple complaints, including attending school in an inebriated state, not conducting classes, using obscene gestures towards students, and making inappropriate remarks, particularly towards girl students. Parents and the School Management Committee had reportedly been expressing dissatisfaction for the past four months, but no strict action had been taken.

The situation escalated when the latest incident came to light, prompting parents and committee members to stage a protest outside the school gate, demanding a proper investigation and strict action against the headmaster. They also alleged that despite informing the concerned Cluster Resource Centre Coordinator (CRCC), no steps were taken earlier.

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Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. In the presence of local authorities, efforts were made to resolve the issue.

The headmaster later admitted his mistake, apologized, and provided a written assurance that such behavior would not be repeated in the future.

The incident has sparked outrage in the area, raising serious questions about accountability and discipline in the education system. Demands for a formal inquiry by the education department are growing, as the affected students continue to suffer from the trauma and pain caused by the act.