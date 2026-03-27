Jajpur: Couple killed in accident, five-year-old daughter battling with life

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Jajpur: In a heart-wrenching incident, a couple was killed while their five-year-old daughter sustained critical injuries following a tragic road accident in Odisha’s Jajpur district today.

The deceased couple has been identified as Subrat Sahu and Annapurna Pal of Siha village under Barachana police station limits of the district while their injured daughter as Aaradhya.

According to reports, a speeding car hit the scooter on which Subrat Sahu and his family members were returning home after his routine medical check-up at Jarka on National Highway 16. The accident occurred near Shankharidih under Dharmasala police station limits.

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All three were rescued and rushed to the Dharmasala Community Health Centre for treatment. Later, they were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. However, doctors declared Subrat and Annapurna dead while Aaradhya is still battling with life.

A wave of grief has swept across the village following the deaths of the couple in the tragic road accident.