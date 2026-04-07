Jajpur BJD leaders meet party president Naveen Patnaik

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Bhubaneswar: Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs and senior leaders from Jajpur district met party president and Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik at Naveen Niwas on Tuesday to discuss the prevailing political situation and development issues in the district.

Patnaik expressed his concern over the stability in development work in the district after the new government took charge. Along with this, the leaders apprised Patnaik about how the situation has become more serious due to the BJP government’s curtailment of the powers of elected representatives of panchayats and villages.

They also drew Patnaik’s attention to the fact that due to widespread political interference, the law and order situation in the district has deteriorated and the people, especially mothers, have become insecure.

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Patnaik advised them to continue serving the people even in all adverse situations. Among other things, he interacted with the district leaders on how the organizational position of BJD in the district can be further strengthened.

Along with the opposition party’s chief whip Pramila Mallik, former MLA Biswa Ranjan Mallick, Jajpur MLA Sujata Sahu, former ministers Pranab Prakash Das, Pritiranjan Gharai, former MP Sarmistha Sethi, former MLA Pranab Balabantaray and S.K. Mahapatra, among others met and discussed with the BJD president.

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