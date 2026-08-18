Jajpur, Bhadrak hit by fifth flood as Baitarani, Salandi Rivers swell

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Jajpur/Bhadrak: The low-lying areas of Odisha’s Jajpur and Bhadrak districts are struggling with a flood situation with both the Baitarani and Salandi rivers flowing above the danger level.

As per reports, it is the fifth flood this year for the Baitarani. The river is running at 19.18 metre mark as against the danger mark of 18.33 metres at Akhuapada.

The people have been facing the flood water as in the main road of Motaranga Pal area under Jajpur block as a total of four feet of water have been accumulated and the roads linking Jajpur-Bhandaripokhari have already been cut off with the river.

19 panchayats under Dasarathpur block are already under the threat of flood.

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Meanwhile, at Rajghat, Salandi is also flowing much above the danger level of 17 ft and now at more than 18ft.

Two panchayats of Bhadrak block and eight panchayats of Tihidi block have come under the flood threat and some four feet of water have been found deposited on the road in Bishnupur block.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and locals are advised to be cautious while heading out.