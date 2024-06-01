Jajpur, Balasore, Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak in Odisha see voting today, see details here

Jajpur/Balasore/Jagatsinghpur/Bhadrak: Voting is going on for all seven assembly seats along with the Lok Sabha constituencies of Jajpur district. A total of 15 lakh 45 thousand 664 voters will cast their votes. There are 7 lakh 94 thousand 869 male voters and 7 lakh 55 thousand 727 female voters. A total of 1635 polling booths have been arranged. In terms of security, there are 20 companies of the Central Security Force.

Today is the last stage of voting in Balasore

Today is the last stage of the battle in Balasore. A total of 18 lakh 92 thousand 805 voters are asserting their democratic rights in the district. Of them, 9 lakh, 63 thousand 212 are male voters, while 9 lakh 29 thousand 449 are female voters. The number of voters belonging to other gender categories is 144. In view of the election, the administration has made extensive security arrangements.

259 ideal polling stations have been identified in the district. Among them, there are 189 DIVYANG friendly polling stations, 16 youth-run polling stations, 22 environment-friendly polling stations, 15 ethnic polling stations, 15 other theme-based polling stations, and a total of 889 mixed booths in the district. For security, 22 companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) have been deployed in all the polling centers including 242 highly sensitive booths. Webcasting has been arranged in 1156 booths.

Voting underway in Jagatsinghpur

Jagatsinghpur is voting. Jagatsinghpur is under Lok Sabha, four out of seven constituencies are in Jagatsinghpur district. Pardeep, Balikuda-Ersma, Tirtol and Jagatsinghpur assembly constituencies are in Jagatsinghpur district.

There are 9 lakh 60 thousand 739 voters in these 4 constituencies. 1051 booths have been made in 854 places for four constituencies in the district. 144 of them are ideal polling stations. In terms of security, 16 critical and 33 vulnerable booths have been identified.

At least 12 companies of CAPF and 1954 state armed police forces have been deployed in all polling stations. Webcasting has been arranged in 628 booths and videography in 52 booths. Voting is taking place in Niali of Cuttack district along with Kakatpur and Nimapada of Puri district under Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha constituency.

Votes are being cast in Bhadrak district

Similarly, voting is going on in Bhadrak district as well. Extensive arrangements have been made by the Bhadrak district administration to conduct the polls peacefully. 131 booths have been made for this. So the voters came to the polling center this morning and started voting. First, mock polls were conducted in the presence of polling agents of various parties. Polling has started from 7 am today.

However, a total of 12 lakh 86 thousand 377 voters of 5 assembly constituencies in Bhadrak district will vote in this election. Among them, there are 6 lakh 62 thousand 805 male voters and 6 lakh 23 thousand 403 female voters. Similarly, 130 Sakhi booths have been set up in the district this time. Over 60% of the booths are webcasting, with more emphasis on sensitive and ultra-sensitive booths. Similarly, in this election, eight parties are contesting from Bhadrak parliamentary constituency, while 46 parties are contesting for five assembly seats.

