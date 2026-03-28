Jajpur: ASI, 2 Constables Suspended After Accused Escapes from Brahmapur Police Custody

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Jajpur: An ASI and two constables have been suspended for dereliction of duty following the escape of an accused from Brahmabarada police station in Jajpur district, Odisha.

The suspended personnel include ASI Achyutananda Das and constables Vidyapati Palei and Santosh Sahu.

The accused, arrested in a theft case, escaped from police custody last night. Jajpur SP took action based on a departmental investigation conducted by Jajpur Road SDPO Sarat Chandra Patra. The Brahmabara police are now scrambling to recapture the escaped accused.

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