Jajpur: 10-year-old student killed in road accident, Locals stage road blockade demanding compensation

Jajpur: A 10-year-old male student was killed on Thursday after a hyva hit the minor near Nakapola area under the Dharmasala police station in Jajpur district of Odisha.

The deceased has been identified as the 10 year old son of Ganeswara Ghadei of Telora village. According to sources, the hyva ran over the minor boy while he was travelling in his bicycle on the road.

He was rushed to the nearby hospital in a critical condition where the doctor declared him brought dead.

After the accident, locals smashed the windows of the hyva and detained the driver. In addition, the agitating people completely stopped the heavy vehicle traffic on the road and blocked the road demanding compensation.

On receiving the information, the Dharmashala police reached the spot and are interrogating the aggrieved people.

